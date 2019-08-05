ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0006

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $42,646.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00945858 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003983 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000524 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 68,557,826 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

