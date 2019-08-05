ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.80. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 8.08% of ProShares UltraShort Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

