ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.47, approximately 6,387,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 2,928,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

