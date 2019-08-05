Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXS) Trading Down 7.1%

Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXS)’s share price fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.93, 559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 12.41% of Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Ultrashort Gold Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.