ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $54.66, 3,085,509 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 1,167,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

