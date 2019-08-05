ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $61.72

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.24, but opened at $61.72. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 1,966,133 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

