Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 559,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,227 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $44,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 105.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 61.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.86 on Monday, hitting $77.65. 160,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,898. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock worth $2,803,425. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

