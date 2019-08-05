Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Profire Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Aegis initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

PFIE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 4,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.