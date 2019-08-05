Privatix (PRIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,306.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Privatix token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00013795 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. Privatix has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $22,306.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Privatix has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00239462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.01331070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00022061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00106142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

