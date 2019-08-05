Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.77. 124,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

