Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,293,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,900,000 after acquiring an additional 177,898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,848,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,916,000 after acquiring an additional 167,487 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,085,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,387,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Kohl’s stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 138,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,548. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

