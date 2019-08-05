Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 171,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $93,789,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,403,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,023,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

