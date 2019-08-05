Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $506,000 in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.