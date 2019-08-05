Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $4.85 on Monday, reaching $175.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

