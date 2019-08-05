Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.58. The company had a trading volume of 187,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.