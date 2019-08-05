Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,197 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock traded down $3.67 on Monday, reaching $188.51. 49,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,848. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.92. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

