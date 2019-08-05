Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Trading Down 0.8%

Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.86 and last traded at $39.55, 50,126 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 26,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Principal Edge Active Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

