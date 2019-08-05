Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 6,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,226. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,381,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pra Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pra Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 649,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pra Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

