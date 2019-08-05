PostCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,433.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. PostCoin has a total market cap of $37,433.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008499 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001904 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000593 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

