Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ PTLA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.46% and a negative return on equity of 238.48%. The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

