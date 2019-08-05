Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $27.82 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,000. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 2.1% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $127,010,000 after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 704,681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $69,701,000 after buying an additional 212,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 295.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.66. 186,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.95. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.55.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

