Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $384,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $111,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,566. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

BSX stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

