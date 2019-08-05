Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 197.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,895 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.37% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $60,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,791,000 after buying an additional 14,831,635 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,455 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,083.3% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,163,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,874. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $111.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.