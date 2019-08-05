Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $24.39 Million Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,131 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 1.8% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $24,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $133,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $6,644,699.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,231,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,515. CDW has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.