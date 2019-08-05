Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $21.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.94. 7,659,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.