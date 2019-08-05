PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PLx Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold.

NASDAQ:PLXP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 5.14.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,507.67% and a positive return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Valentino purchased 44,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $248,662.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

