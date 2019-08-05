Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Stephen P. Cortinovis Sells 5,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.79. 290,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.97. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $66.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $799.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. Plexus’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $24,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 15.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 240,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Plexus by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 189,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Plexus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

