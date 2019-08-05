PlatinumBAR Market Cap Reaches $27,816.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $27,816.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

