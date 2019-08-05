Platinum (PLAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Platinum has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last week, Platinum has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Platinum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00239025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01314737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00022093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00105952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Platinum

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. Platinum’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Platinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.