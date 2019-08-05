Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.49. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAGP stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plains GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $169,283,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

