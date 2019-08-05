Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.53. 45,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.