PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0.7%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.74 and last traded at $98.77, 1,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.