Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FENG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phoenix New Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.05.

FENG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,577. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Phoenix New Media will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,738,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,531 shares during the period. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 4,168,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 878,139 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

