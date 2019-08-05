Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,277 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9,254.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,920,000 after acquiring an additional 790,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,471,000 after acquiring an additional 674,509 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,419,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 621,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

PSX stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

