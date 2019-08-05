PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Raised to Buy at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. 28,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.28. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $836.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,505 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $372,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 59,025 shares of company stock valued at $923,460 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

