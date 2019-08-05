Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,133,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,194,710. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

