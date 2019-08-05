Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.71. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,131 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a PE ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.