Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 22,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 61,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 579,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 229,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,986,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,755,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

