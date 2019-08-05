Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penumbra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.14.

NYSE PEN traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,681. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $185.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.49, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $128.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $714,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $1,374,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,412 shares of company stock worth $6,127,198. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,056 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16,171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,694 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 924,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,969,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 813,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,521,000 after buying an additional 74,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 323,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 177,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

