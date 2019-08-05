Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PENN. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.81. 1,630,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $35.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay A. Snowden acquired 10,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $212,171.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,487.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Fair acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $214,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,340.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

