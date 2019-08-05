Pendrell (NASDAQ:PCO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $634.50

Shares of Pendrell Corp (NASDAQ:PCO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $634.50 and traded as low as $634.50. Pendrell shares last traded at $634.50, with a volume of 10,363 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.50.

Pendrell Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCO)

Pendrell Corporation is engaged in the business of licensing and selling intellectual property (IP) rights to others. The Company invests in, acquires and monetizes IP rights. The Company’s subsidiaries hold patents that support over four IP licensing programs that it owns and manages, such as digital media, digital cinema, wireless technologies, and memory and storage technologies.

