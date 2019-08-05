Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 23,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.40. 19,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,602. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

