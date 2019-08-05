Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Michael R. Pyle Sells 3,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Michael R. Pyle sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $226,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael R. Pyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Michael R. Pyle sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $216,270.00.

PEGA traded down $3.50 on Monday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 731,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 542.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

