Peel Hunt Raises Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Price Target to GBX 40

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Independent Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of IOG stock opened at GBX 19.08 ($0.25) on Thursday. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.61 ($0.44). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.63. The company has a market cap of $64.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.