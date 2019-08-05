Peel Hotels (LON:PHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Peel Hotels (LON:PHO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 1.50 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of PHO stock opened at GBX 44.70 ($0.58) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Peel Hotels has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73.
About Peel Hotels
Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Peel Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.