Peel Hotels (LON:PHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Peel Hotels (LON:PHO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 1.50 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of PHO stock opened at GBX 44.70 ($0.58) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Peel Hotels has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73.

Get Peel Hotels alerts:

About Peel Hotels

Peel Hotels Plc engages in the hotel business in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates nine hotels, including the Bull Hotel in Peterborough; the Caledonian Hotel in Newcastle upon Tyne; the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Leeds; the Crown & Mitre Hotel in Carlisle; the George Hotel in Wallingford; the King Malcolm Hotel in Dunfermline; the Midland Hotel in Bradford; the Norfolk Royale Hotel in Bournemouth; and the Strathdon Hotel in Nottingham.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Peel Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.