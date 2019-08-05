PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PDL Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$14.31 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $260.84 million, a PE ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 0.43. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 515.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.