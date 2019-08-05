PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,750. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 394,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in PC Connection by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PC Connection by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.