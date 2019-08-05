Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,337,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,572 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,303,000 after buying an additional 209,665 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.52. 1,628,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,500. The company has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

