Pandacoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $18,407.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

