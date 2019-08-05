Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.49. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 6,900 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 million and a P/E ratio of -241.00. The company has a quick ratio of 43.16, a current ratio of 43.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,408. Insiders bought a total of 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $75,201 over the last 90 days.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

